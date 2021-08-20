Hubert Lenoir enjoys the music video on Sunday evening

Singer-songwriter Hubert Lenoir enjoys the new hip-hop-inspired music video Sunday evening who introduced us to his second album, On the photo: live music; Which will be released on September 15th.

Andre Duchesne

Journalism

Music video directed, produced and edited by Noémie D. Leclerc Sunday evening with your parents It is a delightful take on the Sunday evening talk shows with music from Everyone is talking about it You can easily recognize them in the background.

After Albert Lebrun, Lenoir became the host of a popular show with attractive decor. There, he greets a frustrated teenager before he begins his song with the help of High Klassified.

Lenoir sings, reproduces, creates himself, recreates the scene where he puts Felix’s cup in his mouth, etc.

As a result of thousands of working hours and recordings between Los Angeles, Tokyo, Montreal and Quebec City, On the photo: Pop live He wants it to be “a very personal and candid act, like a healthy picture of myself, supporting the evidence,” Lenoir notes in a press release.

Currently in Paris, Lenoir has finally announced a tour of nine shows in the United States and Ontario starting September 10. First stop: Crayola House in Harrisonburg, Virginia.