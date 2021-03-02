A funny future for Canada

Sunday at TVA, guys from star Academy Celebrate Black History Month with the most important number of evenings.

Meanwhile, at the uncomfortable and pathetic Golden Globe party, President Ali Sarr pleaded with black journalists to join the ranks of the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood. She hasn’t had any lions in her ranks in 20 years.

to me Everyone is talking about itIn Black’s absence, it was Benoit Sharett, the new minister in charge of combating racism, who was invited. Once again, we discussed systemic racism with one foot in the air.

The tragic death of George Floyd in May 2020 gave the Black Lives Matter a boost that eight years of protests and struggles failed to ignite. Even then, February, declared by the Canadian Senate as “Black History Month” in 2008, had almost gone unnoticed. With the exception of Canada Post, which used to issue secret stamps every year, emails just didn’t need them!

Blacks are organizing

As if by magic, since the George Floyd case, television networks and advertising agencies have found a number of black animators and comedians. Our channels put on a schedule piles of documentaries and reports produced by blacks or related to the living conditions and history of their communities.

Unwilling to trust the white majority, blacks took their destiny into their own hands. They are particularly militant in the world of film and television.

Last October, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), an organization created by Toronto artist Natalie Yonglay a few years ago, launched a website that lists more than 3,000 black artists and craftsmen. This online guide has already notified TV channels and producers of the dozens of artists and craftsmen they did not know existed or pretended to be ignored.

In December, two young black actors from Toronto, Shamir Anderson (real last name James), who plays Sheriff in the series Winona Erb, And his brother Stephan James (Walter Cruise in the series Homecoming) Launch the Black Academy. It claims to be the “black” version of the Canadian Film and Television Academy. Black Academy plans to broadcast a party, in 2022, to compete with the Gemini and Screen Awards.

Black Francophones

With Sheldon James, their brother, the two actors also created the Bay Mills Diversity Fund, a nonprofit that has already been awarded $ 15 million. The goal is to raise $ 100 million for the fund to invest in startups (start), On the condition that blacks start it.

English-speaking blacks are responsible for all of these initiatives. So far, they don’t seem to be making great efforts to recruit French-speaking blacks into their parallel organizations. The latter will undoubtedly end up creating their own organizations. The First Nations also did in recent years.

If it continues to evolve, then these breakups promise a very funny future for us.