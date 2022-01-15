Winter storm and power outage in the Atlantic Ocean

Winter storm also forces the cancellation of ferry departures from sea ​​atlantic ocean As well as several flights at major airports in the maritime provinces.

Wind chills of -30 are expected in many areas.

new bronze

only valley Kennebecasis FundyThe city, which includes the city of St. John, was hit by a power outage on Saturday morning. At about 10 AM, a total of 999 houses were in the dark.

Greater Moncton has been the hardest hit so far; More than 30 cm of snow fell since Friday.

A winter storm also occurred in New Brunswick on January 8, 2022. Photo: Radio Canada/Patrick Lassell

In the Acadian Peninsula, east and south of the province, 2 to 5 cm of snow could accumulate on the ground on Saturday and winds of up to 80 km/h are expected.

Although the snow should end in the morning in these areas, snow is expected as strong northerly winds and very low temperatures continue on Saturday.

The wind chill will continue into Sunday.

Water levels are also expected to rise along the coasts of eastern New Brunswick, south of Miramichi, during high tide on Saturday.

The county’s northwest, including the Campbellton and Edmundston areas, will not be spared the freezing cold.

As the wind cools, temperatures can drop to -36.

Under these conditions, the risk of frostbite is high, says Environment Canada.

New Scotland

About ten o’clock on Saturday morning, 55,785 from the Energy Company Nova Scotia Power No electricity. The outages spanned the entire county, but were greater in Bridgewater, Chester and the greater Halifax area. Earlier in the morning, there were more than 67,127 customers in the dark.

In Cape Breton, a few dozen homes were without power on Saturday morning.

A cocktail of snow and gale-force winds hits Nova Scotia, says Environment Canada. Annapolis County as well as the county’s western tip will receive 15 to 40 cm, plus winds of up to 100 km/h.

In Cape Breton and the east, heavy rain will fall, and it may fall up to 70 mm on Saturday, causing water to accumulate on the roads. Freezing rain is also expected in some places.

In the greater Halifax area, heavy snow, sleet and strong winds are expected. An accumulation of between 15 and 40 cm and a wind speed of up to 100 km / h is expected.

Temperatures will be quite low as of Saturday morning, but will improve during the day.

Prince Edward Island

An outage was recorded for a total of 6,283 PEI Electric Utility customers around 10 a.m. Saturday. Earlier in the morning, nearly 8,000 homes were in the dark.

Many roads are impassable, and the Confederate Bridge has been closed since 10:30 p.m. Friday due to high winds.

Confederation Bridge on Prince Edward Island in January 2021. Photo: Radio Canada/Guy LeBlanc

PEI residents will receive 30-40 cm of snow and can expect wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Snow can mix with sleet in some places and turn into flashes before noon on Saturday.

Widespread snowfall will cause visibility to be close to zero at times and Environment Canada recommends avoiding non-essential travel.

Higher-than-normal water levels and strong waves are also expected on the northern shores of Prince Edward Island.

Low temperatures will be there until Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador

On the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, Environment Canada expects rain and winds of up to 100 km/h during the day and up to 120 km/h in the evening and overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

In southwest Newfoundland, up to 45 to 65 mm of rain will fall on Saturday. Mild temperatures can lead to significant ice melt. In the lowlands, floods can occur in some places.

In addition, there is a severe cold warning in effect in the area Churchill Falls, which can expect wind chills ranging from -45 to -50.

On Saturday, the Port aux Basques region will receive large amounts of rain, between 45 and 65 mm. Temperatures drop in the evening, and gusts of 110 km/h are expected on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Labrador blizzard warnings are in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday.

Snowfall of up to 70 cm is expected, with gusts of up to 130 km / h.

Expected temperatures from -45 to -50 in the western Labrador region throughout the day, as well as Labrador City Walk on Sunday.