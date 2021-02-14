A magnitude 3.9 earthquake jolts Banff

Editor’s note: The United States Institute of Geological Studies (USGS) initially reported a 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time. The company said the epicenter was about five kilometers north of the area, near Cascade Mountain, and at a depth of 17.3 kilometers. USGS.United States Institute for Geological Studies

Banff mayor Karen Sorensen says she felt a loud noise under her feet followed by a loud noise while watching a movie: Then the whole house shook […] The whole city definitely felt it. My phone started ringing a lot .

Sorensen said that as of 7 pm on Saturday, no personal damage or injuries had been reported. Technicians will inspect municipal buildings and utility cables.

She said the mayor of Canmore told her the earthquake shook her community as well.

A Banff restaurant manager, Grizzly House, had the impression while shaking that a truck had entered his establishment. Francis Hopkins even had to go outside to find there was no accident and head back inside to reassure diners.

Several alarms sounded on the streets of Banff.

Earthquakes are rare in the region. The few earthquakes highlighted in the past 10 years have been less severe. The largest strikes in the area date back to 1918 when it had a magnitude of 6.0 degrees, according to Earthquakes Canada.