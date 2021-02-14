Biden spokesman who threatened the journalist resigns

The White House announced, on Saturday, that it had accepted the resignation of President Joe Biden’s spokesperson, who threatened a journalist and made sexist remarks on her during a phone call.

TJ Declou, 32, who was part of Biden’s campaign team, joined the White House after the presidential election, becoming one of Jane Psaki’s deputies, the spokeswoman for the US CEO.

After the accident, he was initially suspended without pay. Jane Psaki said in a statement that the presidency has now accepted his resignation.

According to the magazine Vanity FairMr. Ducklo had a heated phone conversation with a journalist from Politico, Tara Palmeri, who asked him about the intimate relationship he had had for several months with another journalist, Alexei Macamund, of Axios, and about the moral questions that this might raise.

“I’m going to destroy you,” he had fired Mr. Ducklo into Tara Palmeri, according to the accident account he made Vanity FairMoreover, he “made demeaning and anti-women statements” towards the journalist.

MmH Psaki explained that the White House had accepted Mr. Declou’s resignation after speaking to him on Saturday night.

“We are committed to fighting every day to fulfill the standards set by the president by treating people with respect and dignity,” Al-Sayed said.I am Psaki in his press release.

When the accident was revealed on Friday, M.I am Psaki said that TG Daclo apologized to the Politico reporter “who had a heated conversation with him about his personal life.”

Mr. Ducklo posted a statement on Twitter saying that he regrets his “unbearable actions”.

“There are no words strong enough to express my regret, embarrassment, and disgust at my behavior. I used language that no woman should ever hear, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job,” he wrote.

“It was disgusting, disrespectful and unacceptable language,” TJ Declou added, who he said was “horrified because he was embarrassed and disappointed.” [ses] Colleagues in the White House and President Biden. “

The day after his inauguration, Mr. Biden warned his teams that he would not tolerate any slippage. He said, “I’m not kidding when I say this: If you work with me and hear that you treat a colleague with contempt or contempt, I will immediately fire you.”