A New Beginning for Patrick Lynn

Like Pierre-Luc Dubois, Patrick Lane wanted a fresh start and his wish came true on Saturday.

The defector had publicly mentioned his desire to have increased responsibilities in Winnipeg and used more for the first line, namely Mark Sheville. In October, his agent, Mike Lewitt, indicated that the deal was perhaps the best option for both parties.

“Maybe Winnipeg wasn’t the right environment for me and also for the team. There is a lot of depth and good players and it is time, for me and the team, to turn the page. When asked what happened to him in Manitoba, they got a good player in return, and I think he will serve Wonderful jets.

Morris is to blame

Gates’ Paul Morris coach was feeling mixed feelings on his part. Glad to be able to count on a player of the caliber of Pierre-Luc Dubois, he couldn’t help but feel a failure for not being able to create a comfortable environment for Laine in Winnipeg.

He admitted, “It’s all my fault.” My job is to create an environment in which every player feels they have had an opportunity. When Patrick got here and saw him working as hard as he did, we tried to continue in that vein. We tried to get to a point where Patrick liked the players he played with and felt like he got the chance to show off. We were under the impression that there was progress on that level. “

emotional ehlers

Lin was with the planes when he learned of the trade on Saturday. So, he took the time to greet all of them before leaving, including his close friend Nikolai Eilers.

The latter was also edgy when he appeared in the media on Saturday morning, just a few hours after the exchange.

“We were brothers from day one. I was in my second season in Winnipeg when Patrick arrived. It’s not fun, but it’s part of the truth about hockey. My roommate was on the road. He said” I’m going to miss him. “