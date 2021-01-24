Donald Trump directed the secret services to protect his family

Former US President Donald Trump made sure his children would receive Secret Service protection after his term expired.

In the final days before leaving the White House, Trump made sure that his family members had the best protection, anywhere in the world, without spending a single dollar.

The Washington Post It is revealed that Trump has extended a directive to protect his four adult children and two of their spouses.

So Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, his wife Lara and Tiffany Trump will be protected over the next six months.

In addition to his family members, the former president also provided protection to three members of his cabinet: former Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and Robert C. O’Brien who was his advisor. For national security.

According to federal law, Trump, his wife Melania, and their 14-year-old son, Barron, are only entitled to Secret Service protection after his term, the newspaper said.

Trump and his wife have the right to protect their entire lives, while Barron’s life ends on his 16th birthday.