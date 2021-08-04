A new demonstration for Riyad Mahrez with City

Founded by Guardiola for the third pre-season game, the Greens captain was the author of a new rank performance with the Citizens for his first fully performed summer performance with the group since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2018.

Riyad Mahrez never stops eating almost weekly. In great shape last season, the Greens superstar appears to be in full swing again. Last season, he produced an impressive version with 19 goals and 11 assists in 54 matches played in all competitions. The teams that faced the SkyBlues as they prepared are clearly more modest than Pep Guardiola’s fleet. However, Mahrez has already scored three goals and provided assists in only three matches since play resumed.

The last performance dates back just a few hours against Blackpool. New show XXL of the Algerian winger against the resident in the tournament. He allows his team to take advantage in the 48th minute of the game with a superb cross shot from the right flank. Without momentum, he then serves up Ilkay Gundögan who only has to shove the ball into the net to break the third goal of the match. A show that allowed him to attract enthusiastic opinions from his supporters … and his opponents.

Great help from Riyad Mahrez to Gundogan. 3-1 pic.twitter.com/FrhlTYJoGF — Abdallah (@abdallah_dz213) August 3, 2021

At the end of the match, Mahrez could have incurred a double in an acrobatic comeback attempt that was saved by a rival defender and thus prevented the Algerian from scoring one of the goals of the summer preparations. A performance that was most impressive as the season resumed, which next Saturday was decided by the Community Shield who will play Leicester’s Foxes.

Get ready ladies and gentlemen, may another great season come in Riyadh.

