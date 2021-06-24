A new primary school will be built in Sherbrooke

Sixteen new rows were planned in the building’s construction budget.

It was the Minister of Transport in charge of the region of Istrie, François Bonardel, who confirmed the investment on Wednesday on behalf of the Minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge.

Estrie, like all areas of Quebec, will see the addition of a new, improved, modern and safe school. I am therefore very pleased to confirm the amounts awarded under the Quebec Infrastructure Plan 2021-2031. Once again, our government shows the importance it places on education. Quote from:François Bonnardel, Minister Responsible for the Estrée Region

In a press release, the Quebec government stated that the work “should be carried out in accordance with the vision of the new government to build, expand and renovate schools. With the aim of integrating into society and sustainable development, the new generation of schools is being adapted to the latest teaching methods.”

Common spaces promoting student socialization and a sense of belonging have been planned in the scolaire de la Région-de-Sherbrooke Service Center building.

However, the press release sent by Quebec on Wednesday does not specify where the school will be held nor when it will start work.

The only primary school construction project currently planned by the Sherbrooke District School Services Center is the one near Phare High School.