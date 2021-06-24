Clear thoughts. Is psychology a pseudoscience?

Did the experience of our ancestors affect us? That is the question at the heart of Idées clair, our weekly program produced by France Culture and franceinfo that aims to combat information disorders, from fake news to preconceived notions.

Psychogenetics developed in the 1970s, and this practice examines the weight of past generations on subsequent generations. His assumption: Your anxiety, weaknesses, illnesses are not your fault but can be explained by the experiences of your ancestors.

Psychogenetics has been denounced for its lack of scientific seriousness and the potential for sectarian deviations. We asked Sylvie Angel, psychiatrist and family therapist at the Pluralis Center, if psychogenetics is a serious practice.

