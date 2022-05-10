A new set of adaptive extensions at Microsoft

Since XAC, or Xbox Adaptive Controller in long form, there have been no new accessibility-centric accessories from Microsoft. Four years later, the company unveiled a new range that enriches the choice. A set of multiple peripherals allowing for an ecosystem that can be customized according to the needs of each. Therefore it is a complete multi-use set that should Arrived fall 2022 !

It’s in partnership with the community giant Seattle. These are the three elements that make up the starting base: the adaptive mouse, the buttons, and the hub. The idea is to be able to build on peripherals through adaptive 3D printing. For example, the mouse can be supplemented with a tail or a thumb support which increases the range of possibilities. Talk more by watching the video attached to the ad:

Meanwhile, the Hub allows you to connect via USB-C or wirelessly to up to three additional peripheral devices as well as 4 adaptive buttons. Currently, compatibility with Microsoft Surface as well as PC hardware has been announced. Note that no other major company is investing much in this area. Let us give Caesar what is Caesar’s. We still hope it extends to Xbox Series X | S, where the audience is waiting for it too!