A plant-based diet reduces the risk of breast cancer

primary More than 2.2 million cases of breast cancer were recorded in 2020, making it the most common type of cancer.

Approximately one in 12 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

according to New study Revealed at a conference on nutrition, a healthy diet can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Preventing all types of breast cancer

“Our results suggest that increasing consumption of healthy plant foods and decreasing the quality of low-quality plant and animal foods may help prevent all types of breast cancer,” said French research director Sanam Shah.

To reach this conclusion, his team analyzed the health data and eating habits of 65,574 French postmenopausal women for a period of 21 years. When collecting data, the researchers focused on distinguishing healthy plant foods — such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils, and tea or coffee — from plant foods. .

Reduce risk by 14%

At the end of the trial, 3,968 participants had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Those who preferred the healthy foods listed above saw an average 14% lower risk of developing this disease.

Early-stage breast cancer at the time of diagnosis has a survival rate of over 87%. Each year, approximately 59,000 women learn that they have contracted the disease and more than 12,100 of them die.