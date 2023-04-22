A refuser to defeat Trump promised 107 million crowns to anyone who disproved his theories. Now the man has won them radio

American businessman and one of the leading denials of the results of the recent presidential election, Mike Lindell, came up with a bold challenge two years ago: he announced that he had data proving China’s interference in the vote and offered five million dollars ($107 million). CZK) to anyone who refutes this claim. The American media has learned that a special arbitration panel has now ruled that one man got away with it and that Lindell must pay.



Washington

22:53 April 21, 2023

The Denied 2020 US Election Results Mike Lindell | Photo: Evelyn Hochstein | Source: Reuters

Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow, a company that makes pillows and mattresses, and is also one of the most prominent faces of conspiracy theories surrounding former US President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

After announcing the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, the businessman published unsubstantiated allegations of electronic voting manipulation, supported efforts to hack voting systems, organized meetings on the subject of bogus fraud, and even made a movie about the matter.

BREAKING: Mike Lindell has been ordered by a jury to pay $5 million to a cybersecurity expert who debunked his election data and won the “Prove Mike Wrong” election fraud challenge. Mike is not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/YOJhYIEYXZ – John Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 20, 2023

In August 2021, at an event in South Dakota, he announced a challenge called “Prove Mike Wrong”, offering a large reward to anyone who can prove that the data presented as evidence of Chinese interference is not relevant to the 2020 presidential election.



According to the American media, this task was accomplished by software expert Robert Zeidman from Nevada. The man says that when he presented his findings to the committee overseeing Lendl’s challenge, there was no response, so he took legal action.

The arbitration panel ruled Wednesday that Zeidmann demonstrated that Lindell’s materials “do not clearly reflect data from the November 2020 election,” according to The Washington Post. In the 23-page decision, it also ordered Lindell, which sponsored the project, to pay the promised reward within 30 days.

Zeidman, who voted for Trump twice in the presidential election, said in response that the decision makes him very happy. “They obviously saw it as I did, that the data we got at the symposium were not at all what Mr. Lindell said,” he said. “The truth has finally been revealed,” Zeidman continued.

Meanwhile, Lindell makes it clear that he will not pay him the reward. “It will end up in court,” he said in a brief phone call with CNN.

CTK



