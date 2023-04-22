Only one bidder to buy bracelets for prisoners

“One of the applicants has applied. We are currently evaluating the documents submitted by him. Then we will announce the result. When everything in the documents is in order, there is a high probability that a collaboration will be established,” PMS spokesperson Martin Bakowski told Braff on Thursday.

However, the name of the applicant for the contract was not mentioned. The selection procedure closed on Monday, and no more applicants can now be submitted. Although the law does not set a deadline for the evaluation of documents, according to Pashkovsky, it may become clear in a few weeks.

“Of course, we want to get to work as soon as possible. No one is inclined to delay anything. And I think that in a few weeks it will be known whether the documents are in order or not, ”Bakovsky noted.

The new system is scheduled to start operating from the second half of this year. The bracelets should be able to control the obligation of the convicts to remain in the dwelling even in the so-called driving areas.

The expected value of the contract is SEK 134.6 million excluding VAT. In order for the applicant to prove sufficient technical qualifications, he had to provide evidence of at least one public order related to the supply of a similar device to monitor the implementation of court decisions, as well as evidence proving the operation of technical support for an important information system.

“We hope they will work well in practice. The bracelets will be one of the controls. The penalty of house arrest is still imposed, and our workers supervise compliance in person, that is, in the form of random body searches.”

PMS has already organized six bids since 2010. Just eight years later, former Attorney General Robert Pelikan (ANO) chose the competitive dialogue format, during which companies completed several rounds of direct negotiations and submitted their products to test the system’s basic functionality. After him, the Israeli company SuperCom was chosen.

PMS terminated the contract with that company two years ago in November due to the fact that the company did not fulfill its obligations properly and on time, which the company, however, refused to do.

A total of 617 people wore the bracelet over the three years of operation, which is roughly 206 people a year. Courts most often resorted to house arrest for non-payment of alimony, for theft, or for the crime of obstructing the implementation of an official decision.