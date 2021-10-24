A retreat in French in Canada: the problem is not immigration

Several recent open columns published in various newspapers attempt to explain the sociolinguistic phenomenon of the decline of the French language in Canada, particularly because our Francophones are producing fewer children than before and there is a huge lack of immigrant flow. compared to other provinces. However, the main problem, to this day, is the loss of interest in our national bilingualism, the lack of bilingual services once you leave Quebec, and this disdain caused by a hatred of Francophonie that persists in the country. Last year, demographic expert Marc Termott asserted that the lack of linguistic mobility of French in the country was the main reason for the marked decline in its current use. Thus, no matter how many immigrants we choose to welcome here or in any other province, we cannot guarantee that they will not prefer or prioritize the use of English (which is intended to be more global and more business-efficient) instead of French. What is the point of learning Molière, in 2021, in Canada, if only to preserve it completely, without the more useful career potential outside Quebec?

The heart is no longer there. It is not just a series of flawed federal policies or provincial administration on the linguistic balance that fail in our country: our heart no longer seems there either. Elias Zouari, president and co-founder of the Center for Studies and Reflections on the Francophone World, points to a clear lack of interest in our language in France. The inability to maintain our language skills is killing our Francophone culture. If we really want to produce open and inclusive Canadians, or simply more flexible workers, let us renew this bilingual value by offering more opportunities and contexts for self-expression in both the official languages ​​within our union!

Unless we soon wish to tear apart the social contract that has historically bound an entire group of Canadians, in a spirit of mutuality, so that our future actions still see a minimum of respect for constitutional rights.

Loic Brerat, Bachelor of Arts from the University of Sherbrooke