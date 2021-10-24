The bidding process for the 2027 Winter Games in Canada has been launched in Whitehorse

Bid Evaluation Committee and the Technical Evaluation Committee of the Games Council Canada The bid will be evaluated in two phases, the technical evaluation, in February 2022, and the comprehensive evaluation, in October 2022. The decision on awarding the games will be made by the Board of Directors of the Games Board. Canada In November 2022.

The nomination process was launched at the Mount MacIntyre Recreation Center, located on the traditional grounds of the Kwanlin Don First Nation and Taan Kwachen Council, in the presence of dignitaries, community representatives and guests.

In particular there was Sandy Silver, Prime Minister YukonAnd Jesse Dawson, Counsellor of the First Kuanlin Don Nation, Peter Johnston, Senior President of the Council of First Nations in YukonRichard Mustaine, Minister for Community Services, Dan Curtis, Mayor of Whitehorse, Anthony Everett, Board Member Canada And Chairman of the Bidding Committee for Games Canada 2027, Pierce MacDonald, Chair of the 2027 Winter Games Bid Committee in Canada and David Greer, three-time participant in the Canada in a team Yukon.

Reason for having Canada is to strengthen the fabric of Canadian society through the power of sport and build a legacy that moves communities from coast to coast. Getting the 2027 edition of the Games will mark the first return in 20 years to this intoxicating look of Canadian sportsmanship in Whitehorse and Yukon.

Winter Games Canada Nearly 3,600 athletes, coaches and managers (nearly 4,600 for the Summer Games) and more than 5,000 volunteers gathered for two weeks of intense competition in 16 to 19 sports disciplines.

The event generates economic benefits of approximately $80 to $110 million for the host province or territory.

quotes

The Yukoners demonstrated that they have the passion, pride and ability to host a multi-sport national event at the 2007 Winter Games in Canada in Whitehorse. We are glad to have the opportunity to apply for these games again, and hopefully Yukon And Whitehorse will be honored to welcome the country back in 2027.”

sandy silverPrime Minister Yukon

Looking forward to working with White Horse City and submit a convincing nomination for the Board of Games Canada Next year. the games Canada It will be useful for sports show and facilities for YukonIt will bring millions into our economy and raise the profile of our land from coast to coast. More so, they will connect us to the rest of the country in a celebration of sport, culture and brotherhood. “

Richard MustaineMinister of Community Service

“It is an honor for White Horse City Sharing side by side with the government Yukon In the bidding process for the 2027 Winter Games in Canada. And White Horse has shown time and time again that it knows how to host a Pan-Canada Games of this size, such as the 2007 Winter Games in Canada, and a group of enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers waiting to take the necklace. The quality of the venues we provide and the expertise of our committee members make our city the perfect location to host the 2027 Canadian Winter Games. We look forward to showing you what Whitehorse and Yukon It should offer: a unique Aboriginal artistic and cultural scene, exceptional diversity and beauty, and many talented athletes. “

Dan CurtisMayor of Whitehorse

“It is exciting as we embark on this adventure towards the 2027 Canadian Winter Games and anticipate a resounding victory for a new generation of Canadian champions and leaders in the Yukon. We look forward to supporting White Horse City and government Yukon in the application process to help them host an event that will transform the region and radiate excellence across the country. ”

Anthony EverettChairman of the Committee for the Evaluation of the Winter Games in Canada 2027

Nothing brings Canadians together like Canada. As the Bidding Committee begins planning for the 2027 Winter Games in Canada in Whitehorse, there is a sense of excitement at what these Games will mean for our community, the North, and the country as a whole. “

Pierce McDonald, Chairman of the Committee for the Bid for the Winter Games in Canada 2027

‘The last winter games in Canada A scheduled stay at Whitehorse in 2007 was an unusual experience for me, and one that marked my cross-country skiing career in many ways. The return of the Games in 2027 will create great opportunities for the next generation of athletes here. I am happy to participate and look forward to witnessing the wonderful experiences these Games will create for our athletes and our community. “

David Greer, former participant in Canada in a team Yukon (Cycling, 2005; cross-country skiing, 2007 and 2011)

About board games Canada

Advice of games Canada (CJC) is a private, non-profit organization that governs motion games Canada. The Games are held every two years, alternating between summer and winter Canada It is the highest level of competition in the state for young athletes. It has been held at least once in every province since its establishment in Quebec on the occasion of the centenary of Canada in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to the sport development system as well as their enduring legacy of sporting facilities, collective pride and national unity. group Canada Made possible by the dedication of the host companies as well as the contribution and support of the government Canadaand provincial and territorial governments and host municipalities.

CJC office is located in Ottawa, on the ancestral lands of the Algonquin Nation, Anishinabag.

SOURCE Board Games Canada

For more information: Media Contacts Courtney Bullock, Senior Adviser, Communications and Digital Media, Canadian Gaming Council, 613291-6721, [email protected]; Odell Nelson, Communications Analyst, Community Services, Government of Yukon, 0886-867332, [email protected]; Miles Dolphin, Director of Strategic Communications, City of Whitehorse, 0515-867689, [email protected]

Related links

http://www.canadagames.ca/