(St. Paul) Kevin Viala and Frederick Goudreau hit the penalty shootout, and the Minnesota Wild mini team beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Saturday night.

Brian Hall

News agency

Rookie Zachary Focale made 21 saves for the capitals and set a new mark for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start a career in the National Hockey League with 138 minutes and seven seconds. Mats Zuccarello finished the streak.

Kapu Kahkkonen saved 29 shots and stopped two shots on goal for Wilde. Zuccarillo sent the match into overtime with a goal 34.7 seconds before normal time.

Wild wouldn’t have been in this scenario if he hadn’t scored the Capitals in their net. With a penalty kick against Wilde postponed, goalkeeper Vocali headed to the bench in favor of a sixth striker. Capitals striker Karl Hagelin attempted a pass in the attack zone, but slipped between two of her teammates straight into her own net.

The goal was scored by Marcos Foligno as he was the last Wilde player to hit the ball. was a hundrede net in the profession.

Conor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov hit the capitals sign.

Wild had to lay off the services of the normally nine players in the squad due to COVID-19 and injuries. Among the absentees were Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Ericson Eck, Jonas Prudden and Jared Spurgeon.

Fucale, who was selected in the second round in 2013 by Montreal Canadiens, was on his second career start. He had played the third period of the previous day’s game against the St. Louis Blues when he replaced Ilya Samsonov. He had stopped 7 shots in his direction.

He started his career by closing in on 21 saves against the Detroit Red Wings on November 11.

Fucale took the record three minutes into the second half. Matt Hackett got past to get his hands on the log. Hackett held the fort for 102:48 in 2011.