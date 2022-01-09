Netflix reveals Lupine Part 2 trailer and release date

After the unveiling last March of a teaser From the second season of the investigation series lupine, which was all the rage in January 2021, Netflix On Tuesday, he finally announced the launch date of his much-anticipated suite. It will finally be next month, June 11, 2021, that fans of the show will finally be able to find out what happened to Raul (Eitan Simon), Ibn Asani Diop (Omar C), in a Lupine Part 2.

France’s most wanted man is back. Lupine Part 2 premieres on June 11th. pic.twitter.com/t8wvLQQ2eu – Netflix (netflix) May 11, 2021

Not only can we see in the trailer that Asani goes to save his son, who has been kidnapped by order of Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre), but it also seems that the stormy story between the Pellegrini clan and Diop is far from over. Indeed, having besieged Diop’s father, Pellegrini would not have learned his lesson, and this time she would have a plan to besiege Asani, in order to bring him down for a crime he did not commit, and thus he would not be able to. They suffer the consequences of their actions.

But once again, Asan will be able to count on his talent as a master of robbery, stealth and cunning – as well as the help of his loyal friend Benjamin (Antoine strong) – to get out of trouble.

Action, twist and truth (with a few secrets of course) are waiting for you!

This is the second season of lupine It will contain five episodes of approximately one hour each.

behind the scenes

Psst: Netflix has already confirmed the third season of the series, which is filling us with joy. We look forward to continuing his adventures.” thief man »!