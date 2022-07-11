A strike at the VIA Railway could be called as early as tomorrow

Just hours before the start of the strike at VIA Rail, negotiations between the union and the company are still underway to avoid a forced shutdown of services on Monday.

• Read also: Via Rail: Possible strike from July 11

The union, which represents 2,400 employees, filed a 72-hour strike notice last Thursday.

Negotiations between the company and the union are still ongoing.

President and CEO Martin R. Landry said in a statement that VIA Rail had made every effort to reach an agreement.

He adds that discussions with the union have continued and that VIA Rail remains committed to negotiating an agreement.

According to the union, the persistent problem is that the employer wants to withdraw a clause that amounts to job security, which the union rejects.

said Olivier Carrier, assistant director of Quebec at Unifor, which represents the staff.

If no agreement is reached, services will be suspended for the duration of the strike.

Many of the clients TVA Nouvelles has met are worried about changing their plans for the next few days.

“They make us feel insecure, in the sense that we have moved forward with our departure, fearing that we will not be able to leave for Toronto tomorrow,” says one customer.

Some said that in the event of a strike they resort to passenger buses or rent a car.