In the face of threats, comedian Julien Lacroix called off his comeback

After receiving “serious threats” against members of his family, comedian and actor Julien Lacroix had to cancel the event marking two years of sobriety, he announced Sunday morning on his social media sites.

screenshot | Facebook Julien Lacroix

“I don’t feel like I’m an evening of high tension where people who have bought tickets are taking the risk,” he said.

This week, the comedian announced a return to public life to mark two years of sobriety. He had to record a question-and-answer podcast in front of an audience of 25, trusting him on his rehab journey. “Tense but excited about an idea,” he said to himself. [jaser avec ses fans]He, who has not spoken publicly for more than two years.

With a somewhat mixed reception, some netizens were willing to give the comedian a second chance, while others didn’t have the same opinion at all. Thus, Julien Lacroix admitted that he received many threats, not only to him, but also to those close to him.

“I thought I had finally found a healthy way to deal with all of this. Obviously not.”

In his post, he admitted that the turmoil caused by his return to the public eye greatly affects those close to him. So he decided, for all his reasons, to cancel the event.

“I must think of the welfare of those who are always there for me, especially my wife, the little rock of my family,” he said.

Those who have already purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

Julien Lacroix was the subject of allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in July 2020 following an investigation by him Should, where nine women denounced him. The comedian then retired from public life after his agency deserted him.

In December 2021, he gave a video interview with journalist Amelie Pineda in which he detailed his rehabilitation process.