A surprising contract for Adam Bellick

New Yorkers and defender Adam Bellick avoided arbitration by agreeing to the terms of a new eight-year contract on Friday.

The club announced the signing of the deal, but did not disclose these financial details. However, Sportsnet claims that the 26-year-old giant earned an annual salary of $5.75 million.

The hearing with the referee was scheduled for next Wednesday.

Bielik scored the goal four times and provided 10 assists for 14 points in 56 games in 2020-21. He also earned five points (1-4) in 19 playoffs.

Selected in the third round (65th) by the New York club in the 2012 draft, the Torontonian has 303-game experience in the National Hockey League (NHL). He had 16 goals and 59 assists for 75 points.

Brandon Hagel gets a three-year contract

For the Chicago Blackhawks, forward Brandon Hagel has signed a new three-year deal worth a total of $4.5 million.

The 24-year-old was a free agent for a fee. His record of nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 52 games made him the Hawks’ fifth top scorer last season.

“Brandon’s progress last season has been a huge benefit to our team,” said general manager Stan Bowman, whose comments were published on the NHL website. We were pleased with the improvement he showed in his game and the way he tackled the more difficult tasks. Developing it at this level will allow it to be an important part of our offensive in the future.”