The federal and provincial governments are investing in faster internet access on Bailey Island. Ottawa has committed up to $14.5 million to bring high-speed internet to every home and business on the island through a fiber-optic bridge, while the county government is adding $5 million to the project.

Liberal MP for Windsor Tecumseh, Eric Kosmerczyk, who made the announcement Thursday, said work would begin this summer and a completion date set in July 2023.

Infrastructure will also connect the first nation in CaldwellAnd A two-wheeled light vehicleAnd comberAnd WheatleyAnd scudder And Holiday Harborexplained.

In a press release, Mr. Kusmierczyk wrote that a reliable internet is a lifeline, not a luxury.