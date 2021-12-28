A wonderful gift from Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock”, to his mother

In a video posted on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson revealed the Christmas gift he gave his mum.

Dwayne Johnson Don’t do things in half. The American actor, better known as “The Rock,” gifted his mom a new car for Christmas. The 49-year-old “Red Notice” translator posted a video of the sweet surprise to Instagram on Sunday.

“I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. […] Her grandchildren joined her in the car. In the caption, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “She was filled with pure joy.” I am so grateful that I can do these things for my mother, who was living in hell. I don’t take anything for granted. She does not. Happy birthday mom, enjoy your new journey […] we love you. He concluded that you deserve much more than that.

The video has been “liked” nearly 5 million times, and “The Rock” has been one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Dwayne Johnson, married since 2019 to Lauren Hashian, regularly posts parts of his private life. A few days ago Share Photo and video of their daughter Yasmine on her sixth birthday. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old Tiana. With his ex-wife Danny Garcia, Dwayne Johnson gave birth to his first daughter, Simon, who is 20 years old.