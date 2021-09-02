ABBA promises a “historic” surprise Thursday

(London) They broke up nearly 40 years ago, leaving their fans without consolation. Legendary Swedish pop group ABBA on Thursday promised a “historic” surprise with new songs and a hologram tour of “ABBA-tars,” according to the press.

On Twitter, the four ABBA members — an anagram of their first names — Annie-Fred Lingstad, 75, Agnetha Waltzkog, 71, Bjorn Olvaius, 76, Benny Anderson, 74, thanked their fans for being “patient” and declared in circumstances vaguely “the journey was about to begin.”

They suspended a ‘special’ ad on YouTube at 12:45pm (EST), after sparking public curiosity in recent days on social media and via light panels spread across London.

For the occasion, Polydor Records is organizing an event in the East Tower of the British capital.

according to the sun, the hard-hitting group – Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (man after midnight)And dancing queenAnd money money money They will be releasing new titles and planning a new show that will start next May at a purpose-built 3,000 seat theater in East London.

hologram round

In April 2018, the former group announced that they were back in the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs were recorded: one baptized I still believe in you (“I still believe in you”) and the other don’t shut me down (“Don’t stop me”).

But the promise to release these new tracks — ABBA members have since mentioned five songs in interviews — held off, and then COVID-19 came to play sports.

Björn Ulvaeus, a leading figure in the Gang of Four, has confirmed that the titles will be available before the end of 2021.

“There will be new music this year, for sure, the question is no longer whether it can happen, it will,” he told the Australian Daily in May. Herald Sun.

As the group has promised years ago a holographic tour, “ABBA-tars,” its program should be scheduled for Thursday.

If they all continue to have fairly active solo careers, the four Scandinavians have lived secret lives since the group’s separation, which followed the divorce of Fältskog, Ulvaeus, Andersson and Lyngstad.

The four friends met at the end of the 1960s, and began a global success after their victory at Eurovision 1974 with their first tube. Waterloo.

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their breakup in 1982, the legendary pop group that sold tens of millions of albums hasn’t released any new tracks.

But the flame is never dead: the assembly of the group (Abba Gold) which was released in 1992, became one of the best selling records in the world. musical comedy Hey MomThe films that were made from them attracted new fans who were not born during the height of the 1970s.

A sign of group cult status, Abba Gold In July it became the first record to remain 1,000 weeks on the UK’s best-selling charts.