Michel Louvain had married his wife before his death

April 14 Matt Michelle Louvain Peacefully in his sleep at Verdun Hospital Center. Esophageal cancer He was diagnosed at the beginning of the month And immediately he was taken care of by the competent medical teams.

83 years old, Mr. Louvain succeeded his wife, Mario TeabergA distinguished partner for twenty-five years of his sisters Therese Paulin (Rio Bolin) Jeanette Pauline (Gaetan Duferson) W. Lucy Bolin (Jean-Jay Russo).

Michelle Lovin She was always so wary about her private life that it was only after her death that the general public learned of her lover … and her husband! Yeah , Michelle Lovin And the Mario Teaberg Married “Some time ago», Has been confirmed magazine From Montreal Artist producer, Martin Locklear.

Add: “Like many artists, he was conservative, Martin Leclerc explained. He had a job, was an artist, and he knew how to distinguish between his intimate relationship and his career, as many others do. He wanted all the time to preserve the privacy he left. The media and the public have always respected this!»

Michelle Lovin She has never spoken about her husband in the media, even though he shared his life with him for 25 years!

«I learned this morning that Michelle was going to marry his 25-year-old boyfriend a few weeks or months ago, Mario Teaberg.“, Tell Pierre Marcotte Into a microphone Benoit Dutrizac.

The popular show He lives from the universitys, who nevertheless finished his season with great pomp on Saturday with attendance Jeanette Renault, Comes back for a special show dedicated to Michelle Lovin. Tonight, France Baudouin Plus a variety of artists will come to make a final tribute in the song Michelle LovinIn addition to covering his most famous songs.

From today you can also Watch the documentary Ladies in blueAvailable on Crave!

