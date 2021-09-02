Citizens of Washington | Vice President Bob Boone would rather resign than vaccinate

(Washington) Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has told the club he will resign because he does not want to comply with the team’s mandatory coronavirus vaccination order, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Stephen Win

News agency

The person spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team has not released the news.

The 73-year-old Boone has been with the Nationals organization since 2004 and has served as vice president and advisor to GM Mike Rizzo since the end of the 2015 season. He served as assistant general manager and vice president of player development from 2006 to 2013.

Bob Boone, father of current New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, is a former superstar who played 19 seasons in the Majors. Bob Boone was also the manager of the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

The Nationals won the World Championship in 2019, the first in the team’s history.

The team informed its staff on August 12 that they have until August 26 to provide evidence of a full vaccination, a single dose, or to request an exemption.

“As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep each other safe, and we believe making vaccination mandatory is the absolutely right thing to do for our employees and our community,” the team said in a recent statement. week.

The Washington Post and the Washington Examiner They were the first to report on Boone’s plan to resign.