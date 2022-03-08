About fifty ships are expected to arrive at La Baie in 2022

It was revealed by Saguenay’s general manager of promotion, Priscilla Niemi, in an interview with Telejournal Saguenay-Lac-Saint-JeanMonday evening. Currently, 55 international cruise routes include a layover at the Quai d’escale in La Baie.

We already have a full schedule. Will there be any changes? A must see, but these are similar numbers for 2019 Ms Nemey mentioned her call to comment on the new health rules for international cruises revealed by Transport Canada.

For example, the Princess cruise ship will make a layover on October 7, as part of a cruise in Quebec and New York currently offered on the company’s website. Also, the Silver Whisper will return to La Baie on Thursday, October 20 as part of another cruise between New York and Quebec from Silversea.

Passengers and staff will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Passengers will be required to take a PCR test within 72 hours of boarding, or a rapid (antigen) test 24 hours prior to boarding.

Priscilla Niemi is the General Manager of Saguenay Promotional Company. Photo: Radio Canada

This is the signal we’ve been waiting for from Transport Canada to look into cruise season Said the general manager of promotion Saguenay.

About 60,000 visitors landed in Saguenay in 2019 over the past year as giants of the seas docked at the pier. Priscilla Nemey is pleased to see that Saguenay continues to be one of the cruise passengers’ favorite destinations for the upcoming season.

We realize and see that the Saguenay destination has maintained its attractiveness and that cruise lines, and hopefully, travelers, still have the same interest in discovering our part of the country. This is very good news, and we can already see that there is a lot of interest in 2023 and 2024.

The first cruise is expected to begin on April 25, but the vast majority of tourists won’t land in the area until August, during the high cruise season.

Based on an interview with Melanie Patri