According to Gurman, the iPhone 14 will have an all-new design

Your new iPhone 13 might look old next year, when Apple pulls the iPhone 14 out of its hat! According to Mark Gorman, it should be the old smartphone model for 2022” Redesign completed ».

in a Sunday talkcurious Bloomberg He explains that if the iPhone 13 range offers modest novelties (it’s all relative because they are all the same in importance, If only autonomy), it is a sign that ” Apple engineers behind the scenes are working on bigger things that take time ».

One expected change relates to the domain structure. The mini-model will be subject to profit and loss. We will therefore have the choice between an iPhone of “regular” size, a Max version and two Pro versions. That’s also the view of Ming-Chi Kuo, who will offer a 2022 vintage that has two sizes: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 14 with a hole instead of a notch, foldable iPhone in 2024

As for the entire redesign, the disappearance of the notch may be in favor of a small hole in the screen, where other TrueDepth components are placed behind the panel. John Prosser, whose hunting board did his own It hasn’t gotten much better lately, has produced a 3D rendering to be captured with a grain of salt. However, it was plausible to know that Ming-Chi Kuo also saw this hole in a crystal ball.

iPhone 14: Design inspired by iPhone 4 sources?