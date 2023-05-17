How to Activate Scotia Credit Card

Whether you’re a new or existing customer, receiving a new credit card is always an exciting moment. It’s one step closer to enjoying the benefits of having a flexible payment method. If you’ve received a new Scotia credit card, the next step before you can start using it is activation. This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to activate your Scotia credit card.

Scotia Credit Card Activation

Before you can start using your new Scotia credit card, you need to activate it. This is a security measure that banks use to prevent unauthorized use of the card if it’s lost or stolen before it reaches you. The process is straightforward and can be done through various methods – over the phone, online, or using a mobile app.

Activating Your Scotia Credit Card Online

Activating your Scotia credit card online is a simple process that can be done at any time. Here’s how you can do it:

Create a Scotia Online Account: If you don’t have an online account with Scotiabank, you will need to create one. Visit the Scotiabank website and click on ‘Register Now’ in the ‘Not Registered Yet?’ section. Follow the prompts to create your account. Log in to Your Scotia Online Account: Once your account is set up, log in to your Scotia online account using your username and password.

Navigate to “Account Details”: On your account summary page, locate and click on “Account Details” for the credit card you wish to activate. Click on “Activate Now”: Under the credit card information, there should be an option to “Activate Now”. Click on this link. Enter Card Information: You will be prompted to enter your credit card information, including the card number, expiry date, and the three-digit security code (CVV) on the back of the card. Complete the Activation: Follow the prompts to complete the activation. Once the process is complete, you will receive a confirmation that your card is activated.

Activating Your Scotia Credit Card Over the Phone

If you prefer to activate your credit card over the phone, the process is just as straightforward. Here’s how:

Call the Activation Hotline: Call the Scotiabank credit card activation hotline. The number should be listed on the sticker on the front of your new card. If the sticker is not there, you can find the number on the Scotiabank website. Verify Your Identity: The automated system or customer service representative will ask you to verify your identity. This will likely involve providing your date of birth, Social Insurance Number, or other identifying information. Provide Card Details: You will be asked to provide your new credit card details, including the card number, expiry date, and the three-digit security code (CVV) on the back of the card. Complete the Activation: Follow the prompts to complete the activation process. Once the process is complete, you will receive a confirmation that your card is activated.

Activating Your Scotia Credit Card Through the Scotia Mobile App

If you prefer to use your smartphone, you can activate your card using the Scotia mobile app. Here’s how: