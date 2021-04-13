More than half of Quebec’s SMEs are opposed to mandatory franchising

Nearly 56% of Quebec’s SMEs are against mandating mandatory franchising for companies with fewer than 50 employees, according to a recent survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Their number is also significant in the Capitale-Nationale and Montreal regions, with nearly 60% of SME leaders opposing the idea, according to figures released Monday by CFIB.

“For small and medium business owners, protecting the French language is essential, but it should not lead to the creation of more paperwork. Every time, a lot of time and a lot of energy can be devoted to developing their business.” Explained François Vincent, Vice President in charge of CFIB Quebec in a press release, “You can imagine that in crisis management, time is more than a scarce commodity.”

The vast majority (65%) of the business leaders surveyed asserted that English is essential in their business, especially when it comes to exporting outside of Quebec’s borders.

“If SMEs wish to participate in the government’s export goals in other provinces or internationally, knowledge of English for some employees is a serious asset,” said Mr. Vincent.

So the leaders surveyed recommend other measures, such as accessing employee franchising courses, simplifying regulatory requirements or even investing to improve the skills of French citizens.

Remember that in Quebec, all companies subject to the provincial authority must respect the French Charter and respect the right of workers to practice the French language.

CFIB Online Survey was conducted 4-31 March 2021 with 781 respondents.