Actress Rosen Schwenar Shufu has passed away

the actor Norman Chouinard And his wife Violet Shufu They have deep sadness to announce the death of their daughter Rosen Schwenar ShufuThat occurred on February 18, 2021 at the age of 28.

The mother of the little boy was worthy and brave Maël, The reason for his existence. She also survived many relatives and friends with whom she was deeply affected in her very short life.

Robert Gilbert

Rosen She succumbed to a health problem due to which she was awaiting surgery. This intervention could not take place on time due to the burden placed on the health system to deal with the epidemic. Funeral details Rosen We will contact you later.

Julian Vaugier / TVA Publications – Julie Artachu

The family has been very touched by all the testimonials it has received since his departure Rosen. Family and loved ones will not make any further comments immediately and would like to experience their unfathomable grief and pain in privacy.

Over the years we have seen Rosen On the big screen in the movie Catimini, Then on TV in the series 30 competitions And the Cradle of angels. The actress also starred in the plays the lessonAnd the One man and two heads And the Free trade hotel.

Our condolences to family, friends and relatives Rosen Schwenar Shufu.

