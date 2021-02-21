In a restaurant, unmasked: Alexandre Belludu and Jean-Luc Brasard in hot water

Quebec’s two great snowboarders Alexander Belludo and Jean-Luc Brasard caused a stir after being photographed without a mask at a restaurant in Rossland, British Columbia, on Friday.

The photo, which shows two former polar ski stars and two other men, was posted by Eric Calachis, representative of RED Mountain Resort in Rossland.

On his own account, Belludu shared a video of his prowess on two skis the same day, stating that he was at a resort in Castlegar, not far from Rossland.

“In this photo, there are people outside of their county, who are visitors to our community, with a resident. They are friends and sitting in a restaurant without masks,” Cathy Moore, mayor of Rossland, told Global News.

This is not the image we want to see. This is not the message we want to send – people are supposed to go to restaurants with their family bubble, and they are not supposed to go with a group of friends, ”the mayor of the mountainous city of less than 4,000 residents continued.

At a press conference on Friday, British Columbia’s Health Secretary, Adrian Dix, said he did not expect residents of the province to follow the example of Olympic medal winners.

The politician in the National Democratic Party commented: “I’m sure that people in British Columbia, when they see this and other similar incidents … can frustrate those who play by the rules.”

It’s hard to determine whether the two are Quibikers are in British Columbia for any reason other than vacation.

Belludu won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014). Brasard did the same at Lillehammer in 1994.