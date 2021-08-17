Adam Douglas appointed Director of Sports and Performance Sciences

MONTREAL – Canadian Hockey Club general manager Mark Bergeffen announced today that he has agreed contract terms with Adam Douglas to make him the new Director of Sports Science and Team Performance.

Douglas previously served as the Sports Performance Director of Hockey Canada for the men’s national teams, as well as leading the women’s teams’ high performance division. In addition to his duties with Hockey Canada, Douglas has also been camping in the applied sports world role with Catapult Sports, primarily engaging with clients in the hockey world to ensure they maximize their use of wearable technology as well as stimulate further research and innovation of wearable technology devices in sports.

While associated with Canadian hockey, Douglas was a member of the Canadian Championship teams that won gold at the Men’s Junior World Championships in 2015, 2018 and 2020, the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014 as well as the Women’s World Championships. Oversee all elements of physical preparation for Hockey Canada’s high performance programs.

Born in Mississauga, Ont. Douglas also worked with the Ottawa Senators in 2008-09, where he was responsible for designing and supervising the individual, in- and off-season strength and conditioning programs for all team members. He also supervised the coaching and coaching of the players in the Ottawa region during the break.

In addition to his extensive field experience, Douglas holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Health from Queen’s University, a Master’s degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science as well as a Ph.D. in Philosophy, Kinesiology and Exercise Science. Douglas completed his master’s and doctoral degrees from the ranks of the prestigious York University institution.