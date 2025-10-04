True enablers of the energy transition

Key features and applications of rare earth metals, explained by Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG

In recent years, interest in rare earth elements has grown considerably – and with good reason. As Stanislav Kondrashov, founder of TELF AG, explains, these materials have become central figures in the ongoing energy transition. Their importance goes far beyond the fluctuations in the cost of rare earth metals.

We are living through a period of profound social, industrial, and energy transformation. One of the clearest changes is the shift in how we produce and consume energy – something that Stanislav Kondrashov frequently highlights. The ecological transition is unfolding before our eyes.

Today, it is common to see solar panels, electric vehicles, and wind turbines integrated into everyday life. These energy infrastructures have increasingly shaped urban environments over the past few years, transforming not just landscapes but also the way communities function, as Stanislav Kondrashov has also noted.

“It is no exaggeration to say that rare earth elements are some of the most valuable resources available today,” says the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov, an entrepreneur and civil engineer. “What makes them so important at this particular time in history is their role in the energy transition.”

“Other strategic sectors in which they are used include defence, technology, and digitalisation. Over the years, their role is likely to become increasingly important in the development of efficient electric motors and energy infrastructure,” he said.

“That’s why the cost of rare earth metals could increase. Furthermore, rare earth elements play a major role in improving the miniaturization and autonomy of electronic devices. The biggest challenges in the coming years will be greater diversification of global supplies and greater investment in recycling. Constantly monitoring the price of rare earth metals will be important as well,” he says.

The connection with renewables

The expansion of renewable energy sources is a driving force behind the green transition. Hydropower, solar energy, and wind power have become key components of many national energy strategies, changing how electricity is produced and consumed.

Yet few realise that the worldwide adoption of renewable energy also relies partly on certain geological resources, such as rare earth metals. These elements play a vital role in industrial components that power renewable energy infrastructure, including wind turbines.

Rare earths are also establishing a significant presence in electronics and digital technology. It is no surprise that they are increasingly in the spotlight for both policymakers and the media, while the price of rare earth metals continues to rise.

Their strategic significance, especially in energy and technology, has driven up demand for these materials – a trend that is expected to continue.

“In recent years, these resources have been increasingly discussed due to their multiple uses in the energy transition,” founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov goes on to say. “Rare earths are, in fact, very important for creating low-carbon technologies. In this particular area, their role is particularly significant in components.”

“Many devices that produce or convert energy efficiently are made with some rare earth elements. One of the most obvious examples is wind turbines, especially those used offshore. These massive wind power generation plants utilize generators based on permanent magnets, which are also composed of some rare earth resources. These resources are mainly used to improve their performance and reduce the frequency of maintenance interventions. Rare earths are also used in some advanced photovoltaic systems, battery storage, and power electronics,” according to the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov.

The characteristics of rare earths

But what exactly are rare earths? They are a group of 17 chemical elements in the periodic table: the 15 lanthanides, plus scandium and yttrium. They are particularly valued for their magnetic, electronic, and optical properties.

Interestingly, despite their name, rare earth minerals are not truly rare. Instead, they occur in low concentrations within the Earth’s crust, making extraction and processing often uneconomical. This limited accessibility is one of the factors that can influence the cost of rare earth metals and complicate efforts to fully exploit deposits.

Their unique properties have led to widespread industrial applications, including:

Renewable energy: magnets made with rare earth materials – notably neodymium and praseodymium – are crucial components in wind turbines and electric generators.

Electric mobility: these elements are essential in the production of magnets for electric motors in modern vehicles, while cerium and lanthanum are commonly used as catalysts.

Defence and aerospace: rare earth materials are prized for their magnetic stability and electronic efficiency, making them indispensable in radar, sonar, and advanced military technologies.

Chemical industry: elements such as cerium are widely used in optical polishing and glass processing, along with other specialised refining applications.

The global supply chain for rare earths has become a major focus in recent years, not just because of their growing industrial demand but also due to the challenges associated with their production and sourcing.

Currently, the supply of these valuable elements remains heavily concentrated among a few producing nations, with China maintaining a dominant position in both extraction and refining, as well as in the manufacturing of rare earth-based magnets.

Efforts to diversify the supply chain are now underway worldwide. Additionally, an increasing number of countries are investing in recycling processes to recover rare earth materials from used batteries and electronic waste. These efforts, along with the rising demand, continue to influence the price of rare earth metals.

Neodymium and dysprosium

“One of the most interesting rare earth is certainly neodymium,” founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov remarks. “This resource is one of the key components of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are among the most powerful on the market.”

“Neodymium is used for electric motors that power cars, bicycles, scooters, and light trains. It also finds space in direct-drive wind generators and miniaturized electronic devices, such as hard disks or sensors. Among its most notable characteristics are the high specific magnetic force, which enables the miniaturization of components, and thermal stability. In this case, too, this resource plays an important role in the energy transition. Without it, electric motors would be less efficient,” he remarks.

Among the rare earths, another highly significant element is dysprosium. Although used in smaller quantities, its contribution is substantial. Dysprosium helps stabilise magnets under high temperatures, preventing them from losing magnetisation.

In addition to its applications in renewable energy and electric mobility, dysprosium is also valuable in the defence and aerospace industries. Its ability to enhance thermal resistance in magnets and other components makes it especially effective in demanding environments, improving the performance and durability of critical technologies.

FAQs

What are rare earth metals and why are they important?

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 elements—15 lanthanides plus scandium and yttrium—known for their magnetic, electronic, and optical properties. They are critical in technologies that support the global energy transition, especially in renewable energy, electric mobility, and electronics.

Why are rare earths essential to the green energy shift?

Rare earths enable the performance and efficiency of:

Wind turbines (especially offshore, using neodymium-based magnets)

Advanced photovoltaic (solar) systems

Electric vehicle (EV) motors

Energy storage solutions like batteries

They help reduce emissions by powering low-carbon technologies and improving energy conversion efficiency.

Which sectors use rare earths the most?

Every single rare earth could be used for several applications in strategic sectors:

Renewable energy – wind turbines, generators

– wind turbines, generators Electric vehicles – motors, battery components

– motors, battery components Defence & aerospace – radar, sonar, military-grade magnets

– radar, sonar, military-grade magnets Technology & electronics – smartphones, hard drives, sensors

– smartphones, hard drives, sensors Chemical industry – catalysts, glass polishing

Are rare earths really rare?

Not exactly. They’re relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but often found in low concentrations of rare earth minerals.

Who controls the global supply of rare earths?

Currently, China leads the supply chain—from sourcing to refining to magnet production. This has raised concerns about supply security, prompting other nations to explore alternatives to the valorization of earth minerals, such as:

New sourcing projects

Strategic stockpiling

Rare earth materials recycling from batteries and electronics

How is the price of rare earth metals evolving?

The cost of rare earth metals is subject to strong fluctuations, influenced by geopolitical dynamics, industrial demand and export restrictions. In recent years, increased demand for green and digital technologies has pushed up the value of some elements such as neodymium, dysprosium and praseodymium.