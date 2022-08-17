Addams family photos imagined by Tim Burton for Netflix

After the first (very) short video to announce the upcoming release of the Netflix series Wednesday (Wednesday), based on comic Addams family Directed by Tim Burton, this week we tackled the first images of the performers in their roles.

The online streaming platform also released the first real-life trailer for the eight-hour episode series, set to release this fall.

in an interview in Vanity Fairthe series’ creators, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, claimed that they did not want to make an adaptation of previous series or films depicting the horrific family, but rather gave the impression of seeing Tim Burton’s eight hour movie .

As the title suggests, the series will center around the character of Wednesday, the rebellious young daughter of the family, played by Gina Ortega. You will follow the daily life of a teenager at Nevermore Academy.

The cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, among others.