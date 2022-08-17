Cardiovascular and cardiovascular complications: increased risk, even in the mild form

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington in the United States and published in the journal Nature Medicine, Covid infection will increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 55% for at least a year. This would concern all patients, including those who did not have a serious form.

Pulmonary embolism, stroke, heart rhythm disturbances. The study by US researchers indicates an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Covid patients in the previous year. All patients are worried, even those who are healthy and without risk.

Be careful, but don’t panic, this US study has certain limitations.

It was performed on veterans, i.e. mainly men with a mean age of 60 years infected at the beginning of the epidemic without possibility of vaccination and before the arrival of variants. This study should encourage us to remain vigilant and not hesitate to consult your doctor.

According to scientists, the risk of complications after infection with Covid, and all cardiovascular diseases combined, will increase by more than 50%. This risk will be greater for those who have been hospitalized.

The results of this study also indicate that the observed risk of developing these diseases does exist, but that it decreases over time.