Addis Ababa: 6th African Science, Technology and Innovation Forum

The 6th session of the African Science, Technology and Innovation Forum has been taking place since Sunday, April 21 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, this forum assesses progress on several sustainable development goals.

Under review: SDG 1 on poverty, SDG 2 on hunger, SDG 13 on climate change, SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions, and SDG 17 on partnership to achieve the 2030 goals and corresponding targets. Agenda 2063

The topic of this sixth edition is: “ Effective implementation of scientific, technological and innovative solutions to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 2063 Agenda and eradicate poverty in Africa “.

The aim is to conduct a monitoring and review of progress at the regional level, to identify potential mechanisms and measures that countries can deploy to scale up actions, facilitate peer learning and promote the transformation of solutions to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda targets. 2063.

The 2024 Forum expects, among other things, the establishment of cooperation and partnership agreements between African universities and their partners in Africa and outside the continent.

In collaboration with partners, platforms have been launched to exchange information on research, financing, innovations and institutions to accelerate technology transfer, collaboration and co-creation between key scientific, technological and technological innovation partners in Africa.

Participants

Several countries and organizations participate in this forum. These are representatives of all African Member States of the United Nations, the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank, regional economic communities, civil society, trade and industrial organizations, academic and research institutions, agencies and organizations of the United Nations system and other international agencies and organizations, as well as all partners Development.