Adenovirus-inspired vaccine

An adenovirus-inspired particle (ADD) was modified to display 60 SARS-CoV-2 antigens (RBDs) automatically resulting in the generation of a coronavirus mimic (ADD-RBD). to feed the mouse (The term mouse is an obscure generic name that could be assigned to French speakers before…) With these particles, it is possible to induce an antibody response (NAbs) that completely neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While mRNA-based vaccine solutions have emerged very quickly to manage the epidemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, these solutions have logistical limitations (storage at -20°C, use within 6 hours) that do not allow their widespread dissemination. In addition, the immune sterilization prevents the vaccinated person from transmittingThere is no in this. A rapidly adaptable vaccine platform that could be widely deployed was proposed in the review

Scientists have designed a new type of vaccine that is easy to produce and highly stable temperature (Temperature is a physical quantity measured with a thermometer and …) ambient. For this purpose, a non-infectious adenovirus-inspired particle was modified to allow it to display 60 copies automatically and irreversibly. antigen (An antigen is a natural or synthetic large molecule, which recognizes it…) Glycosylated from SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the replication of these antigens on the pseudo-adenovirus particle mimics the external structure of the coronavirus everyone (All is understood as all that exists most often as the world or …) while being harmless.

Immunizations were performed in mice with these new generation vaccines. Characterization of the immune response in vaccinated animals showed thatShow (Display refers to applying the surface of a text sheet in a public place (not in…) Repeated antigens on the vaccine platform caused antibody titers to be higher than those of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. Remarkably, complete and long-term neutralization of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 has been demonstrated using the serum of these animals.

This work is concerned with the generation and characterization of this novel Technique (The word technology has two de facto meanings:) Rapidly adapting vaccines open the way to combating all emerging viruses and thus to future pandemics.

