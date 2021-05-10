Advertorial – Mobile: Infinix launches the all-new hotspot 10T

Infinix unveiled the HOT 10T, the long-awaited addition to the Hot 10 range. It sets a new standard in power, innovation and style, combining advanced processing technologies with long-lasting battery performance. Triple camera with superior night photography and ultra-smooth notch, wrapped in a beautiful design.

Manfred Hong, Senior Product Manager, Infinix, said: When designing the HOT 10T, our goal was to set a new standard for mobile entertainment. Every aspect of HOT 10T has been carefully designed to provide the best user experience. From the excellent processing power of the Helio MediaTek G70 processor, the smooth and highly responsive screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz to the optimized battery for continuous use.

The HOT 10T is equipped with a 6.82-inch screen, 3 x 48-megapixel high-resolution cameras, an 8-megapixel front camera that enhances the AI ​​image, and it also has a new Super Night Mode feature that allows users to take great photos in low-light frames in addition to 2K resolution video recording to capture Lifelike original images.

The HOT 10T’s MediaTek Helio G70 processor enables faster response times and frame rates. This translates into dynamic resource management and a consistent and reliable connection that significantly reduces latency, and deals with the technological innovations being brought into the processor.

5000mAh battery gives you powerful HOT 10T performance while extending life time for superior gaming experience. Built-in Safe-Charge technology ensures automatic power saving and cuts off charging once the device is fully charged to prevent overheating and energy wasting. On the other hand, Power Marathon technology saves 25% more power when battery is low, or 3.5 hours extra connection time for users.

