Breakthrough to bypass TPM 2.0 requirements

After the introduction of Windows 11, the hardware requirements for the future installation of the operating system made some eyes widen. with preview (Windows 11 Insider Preview), Microsoft doesn’t pay much attention to them but they should come back like a bonanza with the final release and general availability.

As for installation, the main question marks are related to the exclusion of Intel Core and AMD processors, respectively, before the 8th generation (Coffee Lake) and the second generation Ryzen (Ryzen 2000), as well as the TPM secure platform module in version 2.0.

According to the results of the testing phase with the preview, It seems that Microsoft tends to abandon the ballast It descends from a generation related to Intel and AMD processors. For TPM 2.0, which allows encryption and key-preservation operations, the situation seems a bit tighter.

The presence of the chip or firmware can be checked using the command tpm.msc. If necessary, it may be necessary to go to the BIOS UEFI menu to activate in the security settings.

Rescue Tip

Newer Windows It reports a way to bypass the prerequisites of TPM 2.0 (and secure boot) with changes to the registry that occur during the installation of a new operating system.

On the screen to indicate the computer refuses to start Windows 11, you will have to use the keyboard shortcut SHIFT + F10 to open the Command Prompt window, then regedit.exe to run Registry Editor. new key LabConfig It should be created under HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMSETUP.

For the new key, you will need two 32-bit DWORD entries to name them transcend And the Bypass SecureBootCheck Each has a value of 00000001. Hacking (among other things), even if it isn’t always fun or reassuring to tamper with the registry.