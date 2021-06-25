After Camelot, Alexandre Astaire wants to launch a science fiction series – News Séries

Passionate about soap operas from a young age, she watches everything, but she holds a special place in her heart for teen soap operas.

Last Tuesday, during an interview, Alexander Astaire spoke of his desire to create a science fiction series that would go back to the relationship between man and technology.

After Tuesday night’s popcorn set, Domingo’s Twitch live broadcast available on Youtube, Alexander Astaire talked about his future and especially his projects after the release of Kaamelott, on July 21.

A fan of astrophysics, the creator explained that he was considering a science fiction series project, which is not a Star Wars-style space opera but deals with human-created technologies and machines”to replace him“.

The director and screenwriter says he is fascinated by parallel reality:I’ve been interested for a while […] What would our civilization be if we took other branches of technology, like if we didn’t have oil as our main resource, which gave us plastic and everything we know. “

He wants to create a series that will show us”How can we make a world that may take another path’ So he is thinking of a kind of uchronia starting from a factual and historical point, which will then show us a world completely different from our own.

In terms of supporting this ambitious project, the director made it clear that he would definitely not go to the streaming platform. “I find that platforms in general are looking for things. […] And I, with all due respect to these platforms, don’t care what they’re looking forTherefore, he will only work with one of the Flow Giants if he obtains complete freedom in his creation. Continuing the case…

Discover the entire offer: