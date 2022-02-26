Ukraine asked the International Monetary Fund for emergency financial assistance

(Washington) The Foundation’s Director-General, Kristalina Georgieva, said in a statement Friday after a meeting with the board of directors, that Ukraine had requested emergency financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

“We are exploring all options for additional financial support,” including through the $2.2 billion aid package that was due to be rolled out by June, El-Sayed said, and “the authorities have also requested emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund.”me Georgiava.

“The fund has a number of tools in its toolbox, and as the situation in Ukraine evolves, we will continue to discuss with the authorities how best to help them,” she stressed, also noting “ongoing policy advice.”

The foundation director said she met the board of directors on Friday “to inform managers of our initial assessment of the current situation,” and to ensure that “our staff will continue to work closely with the authorities in order to support Ukraine in every way possible.”

“We will continue to work alongside the World Bank Group and other partners to coordinate our support and provide the best assistance to Ukraine,” she added.

Mme Georgieva had already, earlier in the week, expressed her grave concern about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She again stressed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “a source of grave concern”, again warning of the economic consequences, even as the world is still recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.