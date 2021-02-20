Air Bags: Ford Recalls Approximately 8,800 Cars in Canada | Sew areas | News | East Sound

FOward claims that 8,762 Ford Ranger pickups will be recalled between 2004 and 2006 in Canada. The automaker is looking for 45 pieces of aging airbags that might have been used in repairs after collision or theft.

The automaker is also recalling 49 other Ford, Mercury or Lincoln cars from across Canada that may have been repaired with aging Takata airbag parts after accidents.

This group includes specific Ranger from 2004 to 2011, certain Mustangs from 2005 to 2014, some Ford GT cars from 2006, certain Fusion from 2008 to 2012 and some Ford Edge SUVs from 2007 to 2010 as well as Mercury Milan from 2009 to 2011 , Confirmed Lincoln MKZ from 2010 to 2012 and some Lincoln MKX SUV from 2007 to 2010.

Ford of Canada says it will begin notifying affected drivers of the recall in the week beginning March 8, as part of a larger recall program of more than 154,000 cars across North America.

Ford also announced another safety recall for 24 Canada Ford Bronco Sport cars that were manufactured in Mexico last year and had a separate rear suspension issue, which had caused no known accidents or injuries.