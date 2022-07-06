Air Canada and Pearson remain champions of delayed flights

Air Canada and Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Tuesday had the unenviable honor of being at the top of the list of flight delays. It was at least the fourth day on top of the global ranking of the country’s largest airline.

Air Canada saw 65% of its flights arrive late, while Jazz Aviation, which provides the regional service to Montreal, and Air Canada Rouge ranked second and third, respectively, according to tracking service FlightAware data.

Only one airline, Virgin Australia, has landed more than half of its planes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, Pearson Airport, the main hub for Air Canada, was the only airport in the world that saw more than half of its flights depart late.

collapse in montreal

The airport authority said in an email that Montreal-Trudeau International Airport ranked 10th after a computer system malfunction caused hand baggage handling at check-in, noting that other factors played a role and that domestic flights were the hardest hit.

Airlines and airports are struggling to adapt to the massive increase in travel, as staffing issues at carriers and federal agencies lead to flight cancellations, baggage handling delays, and endless waits.

