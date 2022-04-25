Air Canada doubles down on initiatives to support Ukraine

Aeroplan members can also donate Aeroplan Points to aid fundUkraine All points will be redistributed to various charities that support relief for Ukrainian refugees and provide basic aid.

Customers may also choose to make other donations to Air Canada Corporationwhich will be distributed to registered charities working to support the people of Ukraine.

“We and our employees stand in complete solidarity with the stricken Ukrainian people,” said Michael Russo, President and CEO of Air Canada. We will donate up to $250,000 in relief toUkraine, in addition to donations made by our employees and the Air Canada Foundation last week. Faced with the unimaginable scale of this global crisis, we must unite our efforts to collectively provide additional humanitarian assistance on a global scale. That’s why we’ve allowed Aeroplan members to donate points to support relief efforts through Ukraine. We are also in close contact with many stakeholders to determine how Air Canada and its employees can provide more support to Ukrainians, including those who will come to Canada.”

In addition to the initiatives outlined above, Air Canada’s support for relief operations to date includes:

Donate $170,000 from Air Canada employees and the Air Canada Foundation to support relief efforts in Ukraine ;

; A full-cargo humanitarian flight operated by Air Canada on March 9 on behalf of Airlink and other humanitarian partners to transport hospital beds, humanitarian and medical supplies to Warsaw, Poland, and medicine to the city of Lviv, in Ukraine ;

; Continuing transportation of medical supplies to Europe With’ Ukraine as a final destination;

With’ as a final destination; Transfer of rapid intervention teams to increase operations in Europe Aimed at helping expat Ukrainian families.

Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo can accept requests for free or discounted carriage of merchandise, including requests for exemption from excess baggage fees, from registered charities. These requests must be submitted by Air Canada online application process. People who wish to donate relief or other supplies are encouraged to work directly with a registered organization.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the national carrier of Canada, the country’s largest airline operating domestic and international services and a co-founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s largest conglomeration of airlines. It is, in North America, the only international airline offering a full range of services to have received the four-star rating given by independent British research firm Skytrax and which in 2021 also awarded it the Best Ground and Air Staff in North America Awards, Best Ground and Cabin Crew fly to Canada, the best business class lounge in North America and the best carrier against COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named the Best Airline in North America by the magazine global traveler For the third year in a row. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX Diamond Level certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosecurity program, created to manage COVID-19. It is the only airline in Canada To reach the highest level in APEX. Air Canada has set a goal to be carbon neutral for all of its operations worldwide by 2050. For more information, visit aircanada.com/media Follow Air Canada on Twitter And LinkedIn Join Air Canada on FB .

Internet : aircanada.com/media

Subscribe to receive Air Canada news: aircanada.com

For the media:

Pictures

Videos

raw footage

things

Source: Air Canada

Information: [email protected]