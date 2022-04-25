As we recover from the pandemic and build a better future for all, we must address the challenges to our healthcare system that the pandemic has highlighted, including those afflicting the elderly and people in rural and remote areas. By working with provinces and territories and investing in a publicly funded health care system that Canadians are proud of, we can provide Canadians with the quality health care they deserve, no matter what region they live in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Brunswick Minister of Social Development Bruce Fitch today announced the signing of a bilateral agreement to improve care for residents of the province’s long-term care facilities through the Long-Term Care Insurance Fund (HLTCF).

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of seniors across Canada, especially those living in long-term care facilities. Under this agreement, the federal government will provide more than $22 million to support long-term care facilities and assisted retirement homes throughout New Brunswick County. This funding will help them retain and hire new employees, implement infection prevention and control measures, and refurbish or upgrade their HVAC systems.

The Prime Minister also presented some key actions proposed in Budget 2022: A plan to grow our economy and make life affordable From the federal government as well as other recently announced investments to support health care workers and improve access to quality health care for Canadians, especially the elderly and those who live in rural and remote communities.

These measures include:

Reducing arrears In surgeries and medical procedures Proposing to provide provinces and territories with an additional $2 billion one-time payment through the Canada Health Transfer to ensure nurses and doctors have the resources they need to repair the damage done to our health system by the pandemic.

Attracting more health workers to communities that need them most at Increase the maximum amount of Canadian student loan forgiveness by 50% for nurses and doctors working in underserved rural or remote communities and expand the list of professionals eligible under the program.

Help improve the quality of life for the elderly population in Canada investing in innovations in the aging and brain health sector through the Canadian Center on Aging and Brain Health; and Canadian Institutes of Health Research funding to support efforts to increase knowledge about dementia and brain health, improve treatment and outcomes for people with dementia, and assess and address the mental health implications for caregivers and different models of care.

Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of Canadians Providing $140 million in funding over two years for Wellness Together Canada, so that the portal can continue to provide Canadians with mental health and wellness tools and services.

Research the long-term impact of COVID-19 on Canadians and our healthcare system Provide $20 million over five years to support additional research.

Building on the unprecedented investments made in the health care system throughout the pandemic, the 2022 budget proposes new measures to ensure our system continues to provide the health care Canadians deserve, no matter who they are and where they live. The Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces and territories to support Canadians as they age, invest in our health care workers, and improve access to our health care system, especially in rural communities. These measures are at the heart of our plan to make life affordable, create jobs and prosperity today, grow the middle class, and provide everyone with a stronger economic future.

“All Canadians should have access to the safe, high-quality health care they need and deserve. The agreement announced today is good news for New Brunswickers, and we will continue to work with all provinces and territories to ensure Canadians across the country receive the health care they deserve, including Safe and long-term healthcare. » Right hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Canadians are proud of their publicly funded healthcare system, and rightfully so. The past two years have emphasized the importance of continued investment in healthcare. As such, whether it helps manage the backlog of surgeries and medical procedures or makes it easier for Canadians to find a doctor or dentist, the 2022 budget will make significant investments that will provide New Brunswickers—and all Canadians—with the care they need and deserve. » Honey. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

“New Brunswick’s network of long-term care facilities plays a vital role in providing quality care for seniors in the county. For the past two years, long-term care workers have been striving to protect residents of nursing and specialty care centers from COVID-19. In partnership with the government Federal, we plan to continue improving the quality of care provided at New Brunswick Care Centers.” Honey. Bruce Fitch, Minister of Social Development, New Brunswick

Since the start of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has invested more than $69 billion to protect the health and safety of Canadians: supplemental $6.5 billion in Health Canada transfers to help provinces and territories respond to the pandemic; $1.2 billion to fund counties and territories through the Safe Restart Agreement to build health care capacity and support people with mental health and substance use problems; Over $600 million to support innovative mental health care for Canadians, including support for the Wellness Together Canada portal.

To help keep seniors living in long-term care facilities safe, the federal government is providing up to $4 billion to counties and territories. Of this amount, $1 billion is allocated to the Long-Term Care Safety Fund to help counties and territories protect those living in long-term care facilities and improve infection prevention and control activities.

On March 25, 2022, the federal government announced its intention to provide provinces and territories with an additional $2 billion in health transfers Canada to address the backlog in surgeries and medical procedures that resulted from the pandemic. This amount includes more than $41 million for New Brunswick.

New Brunswick developed an Action Plan to implement today’s bilateral agreement that outlines how federal investments can be used to improve infection prevention and control in long-term care.

In 2022-23, the federal government will commit to working collaboratively with provinces and territories to renew bilateral agreements for home and community care services, mental health and addiction services to achieve the $11 billion investment over 10 years envisaged in the 2017 budget.

