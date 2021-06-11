Air Canada is recalling more than 2,600 employees

Air Canada said Thursday it will call on more than 2,600 employees as it prepares to increase demand for air travel. The airline says the recalled employees will include various positions, including that of a flight attendant, and will be brought back in phases over June and July.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick explained that the airline decided to call in workers as it monitors the progress of the vaccination campaign, COVID-19 cases decrease and governments relax restrictions.

Air Canada has laid off tens of thousands of workers since the pandemic swept Canada, including 16,500 in March 2020.

Another month to get credits

Air Canada customers whose flights have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have an additional month to claim their refund. The country’s largest airline announced Thursday afternoon that it will extend to July 12 the deadline initially set for June 12.

As of April 13, 2021, nearly 40% of eligible customers have requested refunds and 92% of requests have been processed, Air Canada said in a press release. According to Air Canada, 1.8 million reservations are eligible for a refund. In other words, 1 million tickets are still not subject to a refund request.

“The number of customers requesting refunds is lower than expected, and most of them have kept their flight credit, Air Canada travel voucher, or Aeroplan points, which is great for us because it is a sign that our customers are counting. Travel Soon,” Lucy Guillemett, General Vice President and Chief Affairs Officer wrote. commercial.

Compensating people whose flight has been canceled before April 13, 2021 for travel beginning no later than April 1he is February 2020 is a $5.9 billion deal reached between Air Canada and Ottawa about two months ago.

Those who wish to review the color of their paper money should apply online or through a travel agency if necessary. However, several customers testified to The Canadian Press that Air Canada reimbursed them during the phone calls.

The company refuses to specify the value of tickets refunded yet. Last February, the company said it held $2.3 billion in ticket sales in its most recent quarter.

Customers who miss the deadline will be able to request that the remaining value of their ticket be converted into a travel voucher or Aeroplan Points, Air Canada’s loyalty program.