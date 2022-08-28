Air Canada is the ‘worst airline,’ according to ‘Harry Potter’ representative

Actor Matthew Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the film series Harry PotterYou may not have fallen in love with Air Canada.

• Read also: Half of Air Canada’s delayed flights

• Read also: Chaos at airports: thousands of complaints to the transport office

• Read also: No more plane tickets at €10 at Ryanair

In a series of tweets, the British comedian harshly criticized the airline, calling it “the worst in North America”.

Certain. @air canadian It is the worst airline in North America. This says something. – 🇺🇦 Matthew Lewis 🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

The 33-year-old actor said he learned, less than two minutes before boarding, that there was no longer room for him in first class due to an overbooking issue.

The Air Canada employee simply tore her ticket in front of her eyes, simply indicating that the flight was full.

Kick me first class to the back of the plane is what it does but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing up my ticket. There is no explanation other than a “complete trip”. I said if I wanted to sort, I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando 🙃 – 🇺🇦 Matthew Lewis 🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

Matthew Lewis was then told that if he wanted further clarification or a refund, he should contact the airline’s customer service department. However, the location of this was in Toronto, while the actor was on his side at the Orlando, Florida airport.

I honestly haven’t tried anything like it. I was shocked before. Comes with the territory. But at the gate less than two minutes to board and no explanation or apology? Start. They even said if I want to file a complaint or get my money back, I have to contact them! 😂😵🖕🏼 – 🇺🇦 Matthew Lewis 🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

The comedian claims he hasn’t received any emails or offers to book another flight.

“She literally ripped my first class ticket out the gate, gave me an economy class ticket and left. She didn’t say a word. I had to call her back to ask: ‘Why?'”, explains Neville’s interpreter.

Email no. No offer to rebook. She literally tore my first class ticket in front of me at the gate, gave me an economy ticket and walked away. Not a single word. I had to call her back to ask or why? lol. Premium problems, sure. But still wild 🤷🏻‍♂️ – 🇺🇦 Matthew Lewis 🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

In response to Matthew Lewis’ first tweet, Air Canada wrote that it regrets the issues the actor mentioned. The airline asked him to write a private letter to explain his story in detail.

Hi Matthew, sorry to hear this. Please send us a direct message with more details about the issue, and we’ll see if we can help from here. https://t.co/Y5350m96oC /the above —Air Canada (AirCanada) August 26, 2022

Mr. Lewis also responded to a user who stated that Air Canada’s service had deteriorated since the pandemic, and that he did not see how the situation could be worse. He mentioned in passing that his return flight to the UK was with WestJet.

Thank God to go home with them. Besides losing the hull, I can’t see how much worse it would be. – 🇺🇦 Matthew Lewis 🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

Whoever Neville Longbottom camped, lamented the scourge of overbooking.

“How have we as a society allowed overbooking to become something normal that we accept? Matthew Lewis claims.

How we as a society have allowed overbooking of flights to become a normality that we all accept is insane. Among a lot of crazy things. – 🇺🇦 Matthew Lewis 🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

However, the actor made it clear that his stinging comments are not aimed at Canada, the country he adores, as he maintains.