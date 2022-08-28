Brock Henderson stumbles at the Canadian Open

The athlete from Smith Falls, Ontario, was cheered on by hundreds of fans at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

” It’s an honor to be able to play in front of so many people, so I try to enjoy it as much as possible. I wouldn’t blame the fans if they don’t follow me tomorrow and follow the leaders, but it’s been a great week so far. » – Quote from Brooke Henderson

Henderson started the day with a draw at 32nd with a score of -5, but finished 60th at -3, far from top by South Koreans Naren An (-16) and Hae Jin Choi (-16).

In front after the first two rounds, a 68 shot, which is enough to retain the throne, which she now shares with Choi. The latter made 66 rounds to take the lead.

“I didn’t like my game much today compared to yesterday and a couple of days ago, but I think not making any big mistakes is a positive thing to get rid of,” Anne said.

Obviously, we both focus on our individual game even though we played in the same group today. But I hope tomorrow we can play well and get a good result Choi said.

South Africa’s Paula Reto (-15), who finished a day later thanks to her impressive Tour record, finished third, one space ahead of the South Korean golfers.

Americans Sarah Schmelzel (-14) and Nelly Korda (-14) ranked fourth. Note that if Korda wins the tournament, she will reclaim the top spot in the LPGA World Rankings.

Canada’s Maddy Sirek (-9) is tied for 11th after completing her career with 69 shots.

The Canadian Open is a major tournament for us, Szeryke launched. All my friends and family are here, just playing well in front of the Canadian crowd is really special.

Not so long ago, in 33rd place, is her compatriot Alina Sharp (-6), who cut four shots from her record.