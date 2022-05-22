Air Canada passenger volume exceeded 100,000 in one day

“We had the pleasure of welcoming 100,701 passengers on board on April 15th 2022 and Passenger volumes are steadily increasing, said Kevin O’Connor, Vice President – Monitoring Network Operations, whose employees manage day-to-day operations at Air Canada. The appearance of pent-up demand is only matched by our delight in welcoming our customers back. Most importantly, we smoothly crossed that threshold, indicating that Air Canada has recovered from the operational effects of COVID-19 and is ready to transport its customers safely and securely during the busy summer period that lies ahead. »

The last time Air Canada carried over 100,000 passengers in a single day was on March 13, 2020. During the pandemic, the number of passengers dropped to 2,175 on April 23, 2020, due to the almost complete paralysis of global air transport. In 2019, before the pandemic, Air Canada carried nearly 150,000 passengers per day and registered a record volume of 187,000 customers on August 16, 2019.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is the national carrier of Canada, the country’s largest airline operating domestic and international services and a co-founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s largest conglomeration of airlines. It is, in North America, the only international airline offering a full range of services to have received the four-star rating given by independent British research firm Skytrax and which in 2021 also awarded it the Best Ground and Air Staff in North America Awards, Best Ground and Cabin Crew fly to Canada, the best business class lounge in North America and the best carrier against COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named the Best Airline in North America by the magazine global traveler For the third year in a row. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX Diamond Level certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosecurity program, created to manage COVID-19. It is the only airline in Canada To reach the highest level in APEX. Air Canada has set a goal to be carbon neutral for all of its operations worldwide by 2050. For more information, visit aircanada.com/mediaFollow Air Canada on Twitter And LinkedInJoin Air Canada on FB.

